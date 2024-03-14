Advertisement
My Honest Review Of Brooks Ghost Running Sneakers, As A Marathoner
Podiatrists and running experts (and even my very own twin sister) have been recommending the Brooks Ghost sneakers for over a decade, yet it somehow took me (a marathoner) until the shoe's 15th iteration to test it out. And now that I did, I'm kicking myself for waiting so long to add this comfy shoe to my running toolkit.
I've been testing the Brooks Ghost 15 running sneakers for the past two weeks—and while I do have other pairs I'm loyal to, I've been pleasantly surprised by how much I love them. Put simply: These shoes make running feel fun and easy, even when I'm coming off a 4-month break.
And it's not just comfort that keeps runners, healthcare workers, and walkers so devoted to these sneakers. Let's dive into everything you need to know before testing a pair for yourself, plus what podiatrists and fitness trainers say about the Brooks Ghost 15.
Brooks Ghost 15
No time to scroll? Here’s what you need to know
- I've been distance running for over a decade, so I've tested dozens of shoes. The Brooks Ghost 15 stand out for their comfort right out of the box, and the plush landing you feel with each step.
- Podiatrists have recommended the Brooks Ghost 15 to mindbodygreen for running, walking, or everyday wear, and specifically for people with high arches or wide feet. Plus, the shoe has earned the APMA Seal of Acceptance.
- The Brooks Ghost 15 have extensive cushioning that makes them a great pick for those prone to joint pain. These shoes give true meaning to “walking (or running) on clouds.”
My final ratings
- Design: 4/5
- Sustainability: 3/5
- Aesthetics: 4/5
- Versatility: 4/5
How the Brooks Ghost 15 are made
A neutral running shoe, the Brooks Ghost 15 is designed for distance running, everyday runs, or walking. The latest iteration features improved cushioning, smoother transitions, and an enhanced upper—and these details are what earned it the APMA seal of acceptance.
The shoe has a 12mm drop (on the higher end) and weighs 9.1 ounces (on the lighter side). While the brand recommends this shoe for road running, I've found it's also a great option for running on the treadmill, too.
What tends to stand out most about the Brooks Ghost 15 is its plush cushioning, which comes from lightweight DNA Loft v2 cushioning in the midsole. This soft cushioned bottom provides a softer landing and a feeling of floating, even when running on hard pavement.
The midsole also has a segmented crash pad that helps give an easy toe-off. Plus, the engineered air mesh upper adds a layer of comfort and breathability that distance runners (like myself) specifically love.
In terms of materials, we appreciate that the Brooks Ghost 15 sneakers are carbon neutral—and that the upper is made from 57% recycled material (a win in the footwear space).
What I love about the Brooks Ghost 15 sneakers
The first thing I noticed when I laced up my new Brooks Ghost 15 sneakers was the way they hugged my feet, and I don't mean they were too snug. I have bunions, so I always look for a spacious toe box, which these shoes have—but the mesh upper felt like it was molded perfectly to my foot, without causing any cramming or discomfort.
I found myself rocking back and forth instinctively, soaking in the cloud-like feel. I've gotten that sense of comfort from a walking shoe (my KLAWs, specifically), but never from a running sneaker. How are these so lightweight? I wondered.
The sneakers continued to deliver over the next two weeks of running. Full transparency: I was coming off of a 4-month, post-marathon break, and I was worried the comeback would be mentally painful. But it felt like the Brooks Ghost 15 made running fun again.
During the past two weeks, I've worn the Brooks Ghost 15 sneakers on six runs, ranging from three to seven miles each. I try to keep my walking shoes separate from running sneakers—but knowing these are one of the best walking shoes I couldn't help but test them out for one walk, too.
The verdict? These sneakers provided comfort and support for running and walking, and I love that they're available in four widths (narrow, medium, wide, and extra wide).
They felt light on my feet but offered a soft, cushioned landing. Of course, I also love knowing they're carbon neutral!
What we'd change about the Brooks Ghost 15 sneakers
I'm not quite ready to fully swap out my existing running shoes for the Ghost 15 sneakers, but they've definitely earned a spot in the rotation—and there's not much I'd change about the design.
One thing I found is that, while the heel and midsole cushioning is incredible, the forefront cushioning is a bit light. I have a heel-strike, so this didn't bother me too much, but forefront strikers might want something with a bit more even cushioning throughout.
Some reviewers say the Brooks Ghost 15 run a bit small, so if you tend to go between sizes you might want to size up.
What other testers say
The love for these shoes runs deep. You'll find countless rave reviews across Amazon, Zappos, and the brand's site—and most focus on a few key areas: cushioning, comfort, and versatility.
Here's what people are saying:
- "Ghosts are my go to shoe. I mostly run in them with some weight training. I love the amount of cushion and how they hug your feet. They make the miles melt and fly by. Great shoe, very comfortable and roomy" — Brooks reviews
- "Great fit and arch support. This is my fifth pair and my 'go-to' athletic shoe. I usually size up from a size 10 to an 11 to fit my orthotic insole due to plantar fasciitis issues." — Brooks reviews
- "I work in retail and needed a new shoe to stand on my feet for 8 hours. WOW they felt like clouds. When I got home, my feet didn’t hurt at all. They are amazing shoes, and much better than the pair I was used to." — Brooks reviews
- "Although I am not a runner, I do walk several miles a day. I was having a lot of foot pain, and after researching, I decided to give Brooks Ghost 15 a try. These shoes give my feet the support they need for a pain free day. I liked them so much that after a month I ordered another pair. Love these shoes!" — Brooks reviews
What podiatrists say
The Brooks Ghost 15 sneakers were recommended by podiatrist Anne Sharkey, DPM, based in Austin, TX. She says they're specifically great for those with high arches or wide feet.
"The arch of the foot functions to absorb shock, store it, and then convert that energy into propulsion during the gait cycle," Sharkey explains.
Hillary Brenner, a podiatrist and founder of Dr. Brenner's RX, also recommended these sneakers, adding that they're among her top-recommended shoes for runners seeking a neutral shoe.
Who should try the Brooks Ghost 15 sneakers vs. who shouldn't
- Distance runners with a heel-striking stride
- Runners with high arches
- People with wide feet
- People who walk or stand a lot and want soft cushioning
- People who need neutral support
- Forefront strikers
- Those looking for a gym shoe or weightlifting shoe
The takeaway
If you're looking for a shoe that gives meaning to "walking on clouds," trust me when I say the Brooks Ghost 15 are for you. My pair was absurdly comfortable right out of the box—and it made running feel fun and easy after a four month break. In short: I finally get what all the fuss is about.
