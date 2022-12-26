If back pain is interrupting your peace, this Seat of Your Soul Crescent Meditation Cushion may be the answer. Top-quality, USA-farmed buckwheat hulls are dust filtered and inspected before being placed inside an inner pouch within a GOTS-certified organic cotton cover. You can customize the filling to your needs by adding or removing a portion of the buckwheat. The cover is removable, machine-washable, and comes in 10 different colors.

This cushion supports people up to 350 pounds and features double stitching for more durability. A subtle carrying strap makes it easy to carry from room to room or to your yoga studio. As the buckwheat conforms to your shape, it encourages healthy posture and spinal alignment. The crescent shape gives more support to the thighs while accommodating different positions, although a few users felt it was a bit narrow. Some people also used it as a bed pillow or between their knees while sleeping.

With over 1,100 ratings, most of them 5-star, the Seat of Your Soul Crescent Meditation Cushion has proven to be a fan favorite, especially for those with back pain. An enthusiastic buyer says, “I bought this for casual floor sitting since our new luxury couches were killing my back…my lower back and hips would just ache and make me hobble…This one is super well made…It gets my back straight, keeps me on my sitz bones, and my legs take much longer to fall asleep.”