According to the study, balance begins to significantly decrease as people approach middle-age, leaving them more susceptible to falling. However, it’s not taking a tumble that can impact your longevity, but rather what these incidents indicate about your overall health.

In the study of 1,702 participants (of which 68% were men), individuals between the ages of 51 and 75 were assessed throughout the years 2008 to 2020. During this time they were directed to engage in a 10-second one-legged stand test (10-s OLS test) and whether or not they were able to complete it was noted alongside data of their BMI, other comorbidities, age, and sex.