Contributing writer

Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200, is a contributing writer for mindbodygreen. She earned a B.S. in Business Management from Wake Forest University and her RYT-200 certification from Yoga Alliance. She is currently a yoga instructor at CorePower Yoga in Baltimore and has previously written for USA Today, Self, Scary Mommy, Taste of Home, Reader's Digest, Fox News, and Girls' Life Magazine. Her sankalpa (her purpose) is to create a space for other people to feel comfortable being their most authentic selves, whether it's through writing or through teaching a sweaty hot yoga class. In addition to writing and teaching, Amanda is also an eating disorder and mental health advocate. She hosts the Baltimore NEDA Walk every year to raise awareness.