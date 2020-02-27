To make the switch to the yogic diet, start by planning meals and snacks that include a balance of protein, carbs, and fats. You can do this by choosing different fresh fruits and veggies, nuts, legumes, dairy, and whole grains (all of which are “approved” on the yogic diet). The exceptions are onions and garlic, which are thought to increase heat in the body.

While not necessary, the yogic diet strongly recommends opting for organic, non-GMO foods, as well. The less processed the food, the more “pure” (or sattvic) it is, which yogis believe affects how your body and mind react to it.

The yogic diet has guidelines for drinks, too. Cut out (or cut back on) alcohol and caffeine, which over-stimulate your body, and drink more water or herbal tea instead.

Most importantly, it’s not just about what you eat, either—it’s also how you eat. The yogic diet encourages mindful eating, whether it’s slowing down to really chew and savor your food or eliminating distractions while you eat so you’re 100 percent present.