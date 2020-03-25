Your lymphatic system influences a variety of major conditions in our bodies—it helps rid your body of waste and fight off infections, inflammation, and metabolic diseases. By getting into shoulder stand, the reverse of gravity can allow lymph to move towards other organs, which can help flush your whole lymphatic system. This can speed up waste removal and give your lymphatic system a much-needed refresh.

“Remember: While the lymphatic system is a circulatory system like the blood vessels we all have, there is no heart to drive the lymphatic system, so we have to move and exercise to make the lymph flow nicely,” Integrative Gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D., has previously told mbg. And inversions like shoulder stand can help stimulate the flow of lymph in a different way than we might be used to, which can help maintain fluid balance in our bodies.