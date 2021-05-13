mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
This Is Why You Frequently Get Up To Pee In The Middle Of The Night, From An MD

This Is Why You Frequently Get Up To Pee In The Middle Of The Night, From An MD

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Toilet Tissue Holder In White Tiled Bathroom

Image by Rowena Naylor / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 13, 2021 — 22:08 PM

Did you know that how often you pee changes with age? It may not be that noticeable—unless you're one to meticulously track your habits—but you do generally take more trips to the bathroom as you get older, for myriad reasons.

Specifically, many people find they get up and go in the middle of the night as they grow older—which can be frustrating if you're constantly jostled out of your slumber. "Yes, that is absolutely a thing," says Dana Cohen, M.D., integrative medicine physician and co-author of Quench, on the mindbodygreen podcast.

Below, she explains what goes on with pee frequency as we age. 

Why you may have to pee more at night as you get older.

"The antidiuretic hormone, ADH, or vasopressin, diminishes as we get older," Cohen says. 

Let's give some context to ADH: The chemical's main gig is to control how much water your body conserves—when those levels are high, your body will produce less urine. And levels tend to rise during the night to prevent you from, you know, wetting the bed. "It's meant so that we don't get up to pee at night," Cohen adds. 

So when ADH naturally decreases as you age, that means those levels may remain low while you're sleeping—and thus, you may feel the urge to get up and go.

As for the exact age, it's difficult to say. Everyone's body is different, after all. Studies have reported these changes in individuals 65 years and older, but again, there's no specific year. If you are below 65, "you're probably still young enough, unless you're drinking a huge glass of water in the middle of the night," notes Cohen. 

Advertisement

What to do about it. 

Of course, if you're concerned about constantly rushing to the bathroom, you might want to consult a urologist or primary care physician just to make sure you're not dealing with an underlying medical condition. 

But if it is, in fact, your ADH hormone diminishing with age, many experts find it helpful to try "timed voiding." This is a type of bladder training that can be helpful for those looking to "gain control" over their bladder. For example, you could try going to the bathroom every three to four hours, remembering to track each trip and how much fluid you're drinking. And as Cohen notes, you might not want to gulp down a gallon of water right before tucking into bed

The takeaway. 

Some of us are used to getting up in the middle of the night to pee; others less so. If you are feeling the urge more than you have before and have ruled out any possible medical conditions, it may just mean your ADH hormone has diminished due to aging.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

6 Subtle Signs You Could Use More Sleep (Beyond Just Feeling Tired)

Emma Loewe
6 Subtle Signs You Could Use More Sleep (Beyond Just Feeling Tired)
Integrative Health

3 Things This MD Says You're Probably Missing On Nutrition Labels

Jason Wachob
3 Things This MD Says You're Probably Missing On Nutrition Labels
$99.99

How To Balance Your Hormones

With Sara Gottfried, M.D.
How To Balance Your Hormones
Beauty

11 Clean, Natural Lipsticks That Feel Like Silk & Dress Your Pout With Rich Color

Jamie Schneider
11 Clean, Natural Lipsticks That Feel Like Silk & Dress Your Pout With Rich Color
Beauty

This Is How To Match Your Brows To Your Face Shape, In Case You're Curious

Jamie Schneider
This Is How To Match Your Brows To Your Face Shape, In Case You're Curious
Sex

The No. 1 Barrier To Good Sex For Women Over 50 — And How To Overcome It

Tracey Cox
The No. 1 Barrier To Good Sex For Women Over 50 — And How To Overcome It
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

4 Tangible Skills You'll Learn In mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
4 Tangible Skills You'll Learn In mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program
Beauty

Having A Bad Skin Day? Try This Holistic Esthetician's No. 1 Tip

Alexandra Engler
Having A Bad Skin Day? Try This Holistic Esthetician's No. 1 Tip
Beauty

Yes, You Can Pluck Your Own Brows Like A Pro: This 7-Step Guide Is Proof

Jamie Schneider
Yes, You Can Pluck Your Own Brows Like A Pro: This 7-Step Guide Is Proof
Beauty

Dry Skin? You Must Try This Simple Tip From A Cosmetic Chemist

Alexandra Engler
Dry Skin? You Must Try This Simple Tip From A Cosmetic Chemist
Beauty

No Flat Roots Here: The Best Natural & Clean Dry Shampoos For All Hair Types

Alexandra Engler
No Flat Roots Here: The Best Natural & Clean Dry Shampoos For All Hair Types
Home

A Bright Yellow Stove & 8 Dutch Ovens Make This Chef's Kitchen One Of A Kind

Emma Loewe
A Bright Yellow Stove & 8 Dutch Ovens Make This Chef's Kitchen One Of A Kind
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-have-to-pee-more-at-night-as-you-age-from-md

Your article and new folder have been saved!