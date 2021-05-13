Did you know that how often you pee changes with age? It may not be that noticeable—unless you're one to meticulously track your habits—but you do generally take more trips to the bathroom as you get older, for myriad reasons.

Specifically, many people find they get up and go in the middle of the night as they grow older—which can be frustrating if you're constantly jostled out of your slumber. "Yes, that is absolutely a thing," says Dana Cohen, M.D., integrative medicine physician and co-author of Quench, on the mindbodygreen podcast.

Below, she explains what goes on with pee frequency as we age.