While drinking water later in the evening is not unhealthy in and of itself, waking up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom can interfere with overall sleep quality and well-being.

Lack of quality sleep can impact your immune function, according to integrative immunologist Heather Moday, M.D. While our body is resting, the immune system cells can also focus all efforts and energy on strengthening their immune response, she previously told mbg.

Poor sleep can also impact gut health, which plays a role in cognitive functioning, immune functioning, and of course, digestion.

"In my opinion, it's not the total hours you're in bed. It's how much deep sleep and how much REM sleep you're getting," board-certified family medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., once said during an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. In other words, even if you're getting a full eight hours, waking up in the middle of the night to urinate can disrupt your sleep cycle, leaving you feeling tired the next day.