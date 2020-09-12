We cycle through four stages of sleep every night, each with a different function. There's stage one, as you drift off; stage two, or light sleep; stage three, which is deep sleep; and finally stage four, or REM sleep.

In deep sleep, the body repairs cells and promotes muscle and tissue growth. And in REM sleep, which happens to be the sleep stage in which we dream, the brain is believed to consolidate memories.

According to board certified family medicine doctor, Robert Rountree M.D., these sleep stages are crucial to wake up feeling rested. "In my opinion, it's not the total hours you're in bed, it's how much deep sleep and how much REM sleep you're getting," he tells mbg co-founder, Jason Wachob on the mbg podcast. "Some people can be in bed for six hours, and get two hours of deep and two hours of REM—those people are my heroes."

Because, unfortunately, some of us have more difficultly achieving deep sleep and REM sleep than others. Whether because of issues like insomnia or anxiety, certain medications, even drinking before bed—the list goes on. Luckily, there are a few things we can do to help our bodies get into deeper sleep every night.