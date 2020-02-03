How The Sound Of Your Alarm Affects Grogginess & Which Is Best

If you've ever set an obnoxious sounding alarm, thinking it would help you wake up faster, think again.

We've all experienced sleep inertia at some point: anywhere within your first few hours of waking up, you feel out of it, sleepy, or even nauseous.

But according to a team of researchers from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, your preference in alarms may be affecting how you feel upon waking up. Namely, according to their research, melodic alarms may help mitigate sleep inertia.