The relationship between hydration and sleep sits on a bell curve: Not enough hydration can mess with your quality of rest, as Harris notes that lack of sleep can lead to inadequate hydration. A 2019 study even found that adults who had a short sleep duration (six hours or less) also had suboptimal hydration levels, whereas drinking too many liquids can result in multiple trips to the bathroom—which means more sleep interruptions throughout the night.

So where is the hydration sweet spot? Ultimately, the exact hour differs for everyone (mbg's founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob front-loads his water intake and sets a limit at 7 p.m. to avoid late-night trips to the bathroom), but Harris suggests monitoring your fluids during the day and assessing from there. "Some people are not drinking enough during the day, so come nighttime, they're super thirsty," she says. They chug a glass or two of water, and then they may face frequent urination at night. "I encourage people to really try and hydrate throughout the day so that you're not backlogging it at night," she adds. If you're looking for a specific number: Urologist Vannita Simma-Chiang, M.D., recommends taking your last sip of the day three to four hours before bed.