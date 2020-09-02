mindbodygreen

The Supplement Health & Well-Being Experts Recommend For More Restorative Sleep

Emma Loewe
Image by Hannah Schwob / mbg Creative

September 2, 2020 — 0:09 AM

For those nights when sleep is hard to come by, magnesium+ is one expert-approved supplement to keep bedside.*

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about, featuring magnesium glycinate.*

The most in-demand product from mbg's new supplement line (it's already sold out...twice), magnesium+ is a notch above other sleep aids like melatonin or valerian in that it promotes deeper sleep and a smoother wakeup.* It all starts with a base of magnesium glycinate, a highly absorbable form of magnesium that can help ease insomnia and support a healthier circadian rhythm, meaning less a.m. grogginess.* It's paired with jujube, a fruit that has long been used to treat sleep disorders in traditional Chinese medicine, and pharmaGABA, a neurotransmitter that also helps the body sleep soundly.* The resulting formula is super powerful, yet gentle enough to use every night.

magnesium+ has earned rave reviews from doctors and nutrition experts who know a thing or two about sleep.* Here, a few wellness professionals share their thoughts on the cult favorite:

"mindbodygreen's natural, gentle magnesium+ formula has effectively solved my sleep issues."

magnesium+ is my go-to when I need a deep, restful night of sleep. I am very caffeine- and blue-light-sensitive and used to take melatonin at night but found that it often did not work. mindbodygreen's natural, gentle magnesium+ formula has effectively solved my sleep issues. The unique combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA induces relaxation and calm and helps maximize my sleep quality.*

Amy Shah, M.D., double board-certified integrative medicine doctor

"Ever since switching to mindbodygreen's magnesium+, I have seen a drastic improvement in my sleep quality."

I take magnesium to help me wind down and relax at the end of a busy day of seeing patients in my functional medicine clinic. Ever since switching to mindbodygreen's magnesium+, I have seen a drastic improvement in my sleep quality due to its unique formulation of high-quality relaxation-supporting ingredients including magnesium bisglycinate, PharmaGABA, and jujube.*

Will Cole, D.C., functional medicine practitioner and author

"Everyone in our stressed-out society could benefit from consuming more magnesium."

Everyone in our stressed-out society could benefit from consuming more magnesium, which is well known for its calming effect that makes for easier and more restful sleep. Magnesium glycinate, in mindbodygreen's formula, is the best-absorbed form of this mineral, and the extra glycine is known to help with sleep. mindbodygreen's magnesium+ also provides two of my favorite ingredients for improving sleep quality—jujube (Chinese date) and PharmaGABA (a well-researched plant extract).*

Robert Rountee, M.D., integrative medicine doctor

"I fall asleep faster, and I have been waking up feeling so much more refreshed."

Since I started taking magnesium+ a few months ago, my deep sleep—which is the most important part of our sleep cycle—has increased in duration, I fall asleep faster, and I have been waking up feeling so much more refreshed. Problems with sleep are some of the most widespread issues I see in my practice—they’re really a major epidemic. mindbodygreen's magnesium+ helps combat poor sleep due to the unique combination of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA, which induce relaxation and calm and help maximize sleep quality.

Heather Moday, M.D., integrative medicine doctor

"mindbodygreen's magnesium+ is the best sleep supplement I have used!"

mindbodygreen's magnesium+ is the best sleep supplement I have used! This formula combines magnesium glycinate and PharmaGABA to lower brain-wave frequency, making it much easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. The quality of my sleep has significantly improved since I started taking magnesium+; I now sleep deeper and wake up feeling restored.*

Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN, board-certified nutritionist

