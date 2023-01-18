I've Been Taking This Sleep Supplement Nightly For 2 Years & It *Still* Works
As executive editor at mindbodygreen, I often get asked what I actually think about our supplements. I love this question. It gives me a chance to share my love and commitment to my tried-and-true supplement: sleep support+.
A while back, I raved about sleep support+ as the solution that helps me fall asleep fast after years of issues, and I'm here, over two years later, to say I'm still taking it nearly every night.* Plus, more recently, I've found yet another reason to sing its praises.
Nothing improves my sleep score like this.
I've been wearing a Fitbit as of late, and with that, I've become a metric hound. I know my health is way more than zone minutes, steps, calories burned, and floors climbed—but I enjoy competing against myself to get even closer to a more active lifestyle.
I also love waking up to see my sleep score. This number counts up the time I spent asleep (with an extra emphasis on time in REM and deep sleep) and my level of relaxation, as indicated by my heart rate and movement during the night, and presents it on a scale of 100. My goal is to be in the 90s each night.
On nights when I forget to take my sleep support+, it absolutely shows on my sleep score. Beyond feeling groggy the next morning, my score tends to fall short of my target and I experience energy dips throughout my day. On nights when I do take sleep support+, though, getting to 90 is basically a breeze.*
While I still need to remember to turn off my electronics, dim the lights, and stick to a relaxing bedtime routine, sleep support+ is the cherry on top of these healthy nighttime habits. It ensures that I fall asleep quickly and stay asleep throughout the night, which makes it easier to hit those coveted deeper sleep stages, where most rest and repair occur.*
I feel the difference the next day. Since sleep (and a lack of it) affects everything from my mood to my diet to my productivity levels, a good night of it leaves me energized and ready to cross off my long to-do list. It also makes it easier to stay moving and tick off those other goals on my Fitbit. In short, a good night's sleep supports just about every health goal I have—and I'm thankful to have found a product that helps me get it night after night.*
After two years, it still works.
I'll admit that a part of me expected sleep support+ to lose some of its effectiveness over time. After all, that's what's happened with every other sleep product I've tried. But the numbers don't lie, and sleep support+ is still improving my sleep score even after over two years of nightly use.*
I consider this a testament to the scientific rigor that went into formulating this product. Each serving of sleep support+ includes clinically relevant levels of magnesium bisglycinate, which is a super-absorbable and relaxing form of the essential mineral, jujube for a healthy circadian rhythm, and PharmaGABA® to help calm the mind.* This trio was selected for its ability to support every aspect of a good night's sleep, without leaving people with the groggy feeling you'd expect with other sleep aids like melatonin.*
After over two years, my sleep support+ bottle continues to deliver the best snooze possible.* I can feel it when I open my eyes (and see it when I look at my watch) each morning.
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen where she runs all things editorial. She received her journalism degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she now serves on the alumni advisory board. She was previously the Managing Editor at Inverse and has worked at Men's Journal and Condé Nast. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.