For the last seven years, falling asleep has been a real struggle. The moment my head hit the pillow, I'd start making mental lists—don't forget to respond to those emails, add that to your to-do list tomorrow, etc.—stoking my anxious thoughts and making sleep a distant dream.

I run editorial at mindbodygreen and have long thought my overactive brain was merely a runoff of my Type A personality. No matter how early I start my bedtime routine or stop drinking coffee, I've always had to fight to doze off.

This all started in my early 20s when I moved to New York City to work in journalism. I put in long hours, went to functions for work, and relied too heavily on a glass of wine to fall asleep. No matter how late I went to sleep the night before, I still got up for 6:30 a.m. yoga classes, so I was fine, right?

As the years went by, my poor sleep hygiene left me oscillating between total panic and utter exhaustion. (Turns out wine-induced slumber isn't actually restful, and you can't really "catch up" on your sleep deficit every weekend.) And yet, I still didn't consider my sleep issue to be an actual issue, and I was never in the market for a sleep supplement.