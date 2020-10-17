The Solution That Ended My 7-Year Struggle With Going To Sleep
For the last seven years, falling asleep has been a real struggle. The moment my head hit the pillow, I'd start making mental lists—don't forget to respond to those emails, add that to your to-do list tomorrow, etc.—stoking my anxious thoughts and making sleep a distant dream.
I run editorial at mindbodygreen and have long thought my overactive brain was merely a runoff of my Type A personality. No matter how early I start my bedtime routine or stop drinking coffee, I've always had to fight to doze off.
This all started in my early 20s when I moved to New York City to work in journalism. I put in long hours, went to functions for work, and relied too heavily on a glass of wine to fall asleep. No matter how late I went to sleep the night before, I still got up for 6:30 a.m. yoga classes, so I was fine, right?
As the years went by, my poor sleep hygiene left me oscillating between total panic and utter exhaustion. (Turns out wine-induced slumber isn't actually restful, and you can't really "catch up" on your sleep deficit every weekend.) And yet, I still didn't consider my sleep issue to be an actual issue, and I was never in the market for a sleep supplement.
Enter: The sleep I didn't know I needed.
We write a lot about metabolic health and immunity over here at mbg, and high-quality sleep plays an undeniable role in both.
That's why we partnered with Thorne to create a sleep formula that includes not just magnesium bisglycinate, which is a super-absorbable form of the mineral, but also jujube for healthy cortisol levels and pharmaGABA to help calm the mind.* Learning all about the supplement piqued my interest, but it wasn't until I saw the rave magnesium+ reviews start to pile in that I knew I had to give it a go.
The day I was ready to try it for myself, we had sold out (of course). By the time we were restocked, I had come to terms with the fact that I did indeed have trouble slowing down and needed assistance.
I wasn't one for sleep supplements (remember: "no problem here"), so I didn't know what to expect. An hour before I wanted to be fully snoozing, I took two capsules and began my probably-too-long nighttime routine. Not only was I able to go to sleep at 10:30 p.m., but I don't think I moved throughout the night. I've been hooked ever since.
I can't stress enough how obvious it is when I get a good night's rest. The next day, I'm sharp, calm, and able to tackle whatever story or headline is thrown my way. Even through the uncertainty of a pandemic and an election, I've felt unusually clearheaded. This clarity has made magnesium+ a nonnegotiable for me and my overall well-being.*
What my routine looks like now.
Since rekindling my relationship with falling asleep, I've revved up my bedtime routine to be extra soothing. I'll take my magnesium+ capsules, finish a cup of tea, enjoy a warm shower, and do anything that doesn't involve a screen. By the time I get in bed, I'm often too tired to even read a book, which is bad news for the books that I'm trudging through but great news for me. My head hits the pillow, and I'm out before my grocery list tries to get my attention. When I wake up in the morning, I'm refreshed and able to get a head start on the workday in a way I didn't think was possible.
In these times, there is nothing more valuable than my health. Sure, winding down is just another decision I have to make every night, but it all starts with taking magnesium+.