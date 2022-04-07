How To Choose A Pair of Eyeglasses So Good, You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Them

There is no question that modern life can take a toll on our eye health and vision—from prolonged screen exposure to driving long hours. Research shows that the average American spends an average of seven hours per day on their computer. As you can imagine, it's hard to be present and engaged when you’re constantly straining your eyes. That’s why it’s time to prioritize your vision, especially as we spotlight Women's Eye Health & Safety Month this April. This month is your reminder that there is an increased risk for women and vision health issues, but also that there are steps you can take to prevent vision loss—like an annual eye exam.

“A comprehensive eye exam isn’t just about vision care,” describes Julie Hively, an Optometrist at LensCrafters, “It can also provide information about a person’s overall health and serve as an early indicator of other systemic conditions, like diabetes, which can lead to eye disease, like diabetic retinopathy. By tracking the impact of other health issues through regular comprehensive eye exams, patients can help better protect their vision.”

With a comprehensive digital eye exam and a wide variety of prescription lenses tailored to your vision needs, LensCrafters makes it easy to find glasses that fit your unique lifestyle. We’ll show you what we mean.