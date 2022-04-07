How To Choose A Pair of Eyeglasses So Good, You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Them

Our senses enable us to fully experience and take in all the beauty life has to offer. Whether it's the smell of your morning almond milk latte, the sound of your favorite song, or the sight of the ocean on a summer morning, we rely on our senses to connect with the world around us. That’s why having healthy vision is so important to our overall well-being and ability to live life to the fullest.
Eye Care Is Self-Care
There is no question that modern life can take a toll on our eye health and vision—from prolonged screen exposure to driving long hours. Research shows that the average American spends an average of seven hours per day on their computer. As you can imagine, it's hard to be present and engaged when you’re constantly straining your eyes. That’s why it’s time to prioritize your vision, especially as we spotlight Women's Eye Health & Safety Month this April. This month is your reminder that there is an increased risk for women and vision health issues, but also that there are steps you can take to prevent vision loss—like an annual eye exam.
“A comprehensive eye exam isn’t just about vision care,” describes Julie Hively, an Optometrist at LensCrafters, “It can also provide information about a person’s overall health and serve as an early indicator of other systemic conditions, like diabetes, which can lead to eye disease, like diabetic retinopathy. By tracking the impact of other health issues through regular comprehensive eye exams, patients can help better protect their vision.”
With a comprehensive digital eye exam and a wide variety of prescription lenses tailored to your vision needs, LensCrafters makes it easy to find glasses that fit your unique lifestyle. We’ll show you what we mean.
Shop this Story:
Prada Frames
A blue and brown frame creating a cutting-edge style that goes beyond all trends.
For Women Who WFH
With sun being the primary source of harmful blue light, long hours spent on the computer also expose us to blue light that can be potentially harmful to our eyes and overall health. These blue light exposures can also lead to discomfort and a disrupted sleep schedule, depending on the range of the blue light source.
“Blue light is the light spectrum between 400nm and 500nm and unlike ultraviolet light, blue light is visible light and necessary for human functioning. But too much exposure to certain blue light wavelengths may cause eye strain,” says Hively.
The good news is that you can reduce your exposure to blue light. LensCrafters offers prescription Blue IQ blue light filtering lenses that help reduce your exposure to blue light from natural and artificial sources. These lenses can filter at least 20% of blue light. Additionally, you can change the brightness of your screens to reduce light and perform the 20-20-20 Rule – every 20 minutes take a 20 second break and look at something 20 feet away.
Shop this Story:
Ray-Ban Frames
A timeless style that has been and always will be iconic.
For Women Who Keep It Stylish
If your glasses have a glare that you can't stand, check out LensCrafters premium AR lenses. Anti-reflective lenses feature a coating that eliminates unwanted reflection from the lens surface. This helps improve your vision while making your eyeglasses more attractive. If you love your glasses but are on the hunt for a look that is a little bit more fashion-forward, AR lenses may be the perfect addition to complete a pair of stylish frames.
Shop this Story:
Tiffany & Co. Frames
Defines luxury style with a Black on Tiffany Blue color.
For Women On The Go
Studies show that UV Rays exposure can negatively affect eye health. This is why protecting your eyes from excess sunlight is essential for maintaining vision health.
“Quality sunglasses not only provide protection against damage caused by UV Rays but also help to reduce eye strain,” explains Hively. “This is why protecting our eyes with a quality pair of sunglasses and having an annual comprehensive eye exam is so important. Remember to look for sunglass lenses that filter out 99.9% of UVA and UVB light. Also, if you’re a glasses wearer, prescription sunglasses offer the best solution for UV-protected vision, letting you enjoy all there is to see while under the sun.”
Constantly switching between regular sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (and keeping track of both) can be a challenge. LensCrafters offers Transitions® lenses which allow you to have the benefits of your prescription lenses and sunglasses all in one pair. Transitions® lenses quickly change from clear to dark when you go from indoors to outdoors. This easy transition helps protect your eyes no matter what your lifestyle, whether that’s out and about on a walk, exploring your city, or just needing the convenience of having everything you need in a single pair.
Shop this Story:
Dolce & Gabbana Frames
Stands out of the crowd with a creative elegance.
For The Woman Who Wants Options
Sometimes, it’s great to have another vision solution to fit your lifestyle. Whether you climb, swim, run, or bike around your city, LensCrafters has the perfect option for you. They offer a wide assortment of premium contact lenses for your vision needs. Their contact lenses are reliable and effective in simplifying your routine when needed.
The Bottom Line
Your vision should carry you forward. Clear and comfortable vision helps us connect with the world around us and live our lives to the fullest. LensCrafters makes it easy to take the next step toward your best life—and you can get started now by scheduling a comprehensive digital eye exam to find which personalized lenses best support your unique lifestyle. Eyecare is self-care, and when it comes to your vision, you should never have to compromise.