10 Tips To Fix Your Sleep Schedule + Why It Matters, From Experts
Whether you need to wake up earlier for a new job, start working the night shift, or simply want to get out of bed at the same time every day without feeling drained, your mission is the same: fix your sleep schedule.
Mission known, game plan… to be determined. Here's all of the information you need from leading experts in the sleep space to help you fix your sleep schedule and go to bed and wake up at your ideal time every day.
Why are sleep schedules important?
Following a sleep schedule (waking up and going to bed at roughly the same time every day) is a research-backed way to optimize your physical and mental well-being.
Research shows those with higher "sleep regularity" have a 20% to 48% reduced risk of premature death from any cause compared with those with the most irregular sleep.
Having more variable sleep has also been associated with a higher risk of cognitive impairment1. Sleep irregularity can negatively our cholesterol2, diet3, cardiometabolic health4, and productivity5, too. Moreover, a wonky sleep schedule can interfere with the natural rhythm of other functions like digesting and exercising. “This may lead to fluctuations in hormones among other changes to bodily functions needed to sustain adequate energy levels throughout the day,” explains Stanford-trained sleep expert Sarah Silverman, Psy.D.
Ideally, your sleep schedule will remain roughly the same seven days a week (yes, even weekends and days off work!). “Plus or minus 30 minutes (give or take) is usually a flexible amount of wiggle room and allows you to continue to reap the benefits of a regular sleep schedule."
By going to bed and waking up around the same time every day, you send a strong signal to your body to expect and prepare for sleep during a certain window. This can go on to improve your sleep depth and quality—which will have a positive ripple effect on your overall health.
Tips to fix your sleep schedule
Now that you know the why, let’s dive into the nitty gritty of how adopt a healthier sleep schedule.
Expose yourself to morning light
You need sunlight exposure during the day to help regulate your 24-hour biological clock, also known as your circadian rhythm. Without getting too deep into it, your circadian "clock" uses natural light to tell you when it's time to wake up and when you should hit the hay.
Studies show that timing, intensity, duration, and wavelength of light can impact your circadian rhythm6, both positively and negatively. A lack of light during the day can negatively affect your mood7 and ability to learn while getting natural sunlight in the morning (ideally outside—not through a window!) has positive effects on mental health8 and sleep. You still reap the benefits when it's cloudy, by the way.
In short, Silverman says, “Bright days and dark nights lead to better sleep quality.”
What to do
Work with your natural rhythm
If you've ever wondered why some people are natural early birds and others are night owls, it's because each of us has our own unique "sleep chronotype." Our chronotypes dictate when we typically have the most energy, so understanding yours can make a big difference in how you feel throughout the day. (Here's a quiz to figure out your type!)
When installing a sleep protocol, don’t force yourself to go to sleep and wake up at the same time as your neighbor or best friend. Instead, work with your chronotype.
“Learn what you need to feel refreshed and function well, rather than aiming for an arbitrary number of hours,” echos Amerisleep’s sleep and neuroscience expert Stuart Pierson, Ph.D.
That said, if you need to start waking up earlier due to work, school, or family commitments, ease into the new routine gradually if you can. Set your alarm 15 minutes earlier every day until you reach your goal wake-up time.
What to do
Curate your sleep environment
If there’s a worthy place to invest in the home, it’s the bedroom. Consider how your room's temperature, lighting, noise, and even textiles are affecting your sleep.
The National Sleep Foundation recommends keeping your bedroom temperature between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit to help initiate rest and improve sleep quality.
For those who typically keep a window or bedroom door open, ask yourself if the noise coming from outside is interfering with your sleep. Investing in a white noise machine could help.
What to do
Get daily movement
Remember how we mentioned the importance of creating contrast between day and night, or awake time and asleep time? Well, exercise can help you do just that.
As clinical psychologist and board-certified behavioral sleep specialist Jade Wu, Ph.D., explains, when we get the body moving, it builds our "sleep drive" (i.e., hunger for sleep), which can go on to improve our sleep quality.
What to do
Try to avoid social jet lag
The term “social jetlag10” describes the difference between your biological clock and social clock. If your work, school, or social calendar has you going to bed later on some nights than others, your body will feel it.
Your circadian system takes about a day to adjust for every hour of the shift, Pierson says. "If you keep changing your bedtime every night to try to optimize your sleep, you are never allowing your circadian clock to adjust,” he adds.
What to do
Monitor your intake of caffeine and alcohol intake
This won’t come as a surprise, but late-afternoon caffeine and nightcap cocktails won’t help you fix your sleep schedule.
“Caffeine metabolism varies on an individual basis, and due to caffeine’s half-life, even several hours after consuming caffeine there may still be half the amount of caffeine in your system,” Silverman says. This may lead to more wake-ups and overall less restful sleep.
Late-night alcohol can also lead to sleep disruptions, so Silverman recommends stopping drinking at least three or four hours before going to bed.
What to do
Opt for a magnesium supplement before bed
If you could use a little help quieting your mind down before your ideal bedtime, consider a sleep supplement with magnesium. The essential mineral has been shown to help to promote a sense of calm and relieve stress11 at the end of the day. Unlike hormonal supplements like melatonin, magnesium is also safe to take nightly. Additionally, it activates receptors for gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that supports relaxation.
What to do
Find a calming, screen-free wind-down activity
As light intensity decreases, so does the suppression of melatonin. Hence, why skipping the late-night scroll is beneficial for fixing your sleep schedule. This is true of televisions as well, so do your best to catch up on any shows before you settle into bed.
What to do
Eat dinner earlier
“Eating has an impact on our circadian rhythm and can also cause acid reflux which can disrupt sleep quality,” sleep neurologist and Ozlo Sleep Medical Advisory board member, Meredith Broderick, M.D.
This doesn’t mean you should go to bed hungry—in fact, that can activate cortisol in the body which also negatively impacts sleep. Rather, be intentional about what you snack on and get your larger meals in well before your cheek hits the pillow.
What to do
Try sleep-enhancing devices
If you’ve tried all of the above with little to no luck, it may be time to invest in devices to aid a restful sleep. One avenue is to consider light therapy in the form of evening red light or daytime light therapy. “For example, for people with delayed chronotype (i.e., night owls) who need to function on a conventional schedule, we may use light therapy first thing in the morning to help shift their circadian phase earlier,” Wu says.
What to do
Finding your ideal schedule
Sleep schedules are not universal. Some folks may work best with a bedtime of midnight, others 10 p.m., and some in between. Plus, your sleep schedule will shift throughout your life, so be open to those fluctuations.
“Finding your optimal schedule may require a trial and error. But if you adopt a regular bedtime (for at least a week) where you can fall asleep quickly, sleep all night, and wake up at a consistent time, that is ideal,” Pierson notes. Even when it’s difficult, do your best to skip the snooze button and get up when your alarm sounds to stay on track.
Quick tips for falling asleep on schedule
Need some help sticking to your new bedtime? Here's how health professionals fall asleep fast:
- Psychiatrist Anna Yusim, M.D. sits down to a meditation on gratitude or joy to get her mind ready for sleep.
- Brain coach and memory expert Jim Kwik begins his wind-down routine with a warm Epsom salt or magnesium bath.
- Clinical neuroscientist Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D. keeps a CBD sleepy time tea on her nightstand.
Quick tips for waking up on schedule
And on the days when the snooze button is all too tempting, try these expert tips to wake up more energized.
- Wu uses the Hatch Restore 2 to bring light into her room before her alarm sounds, making it easier to wake up.
- Neurophysiologist and human performance coach Louisa Nicola steps outside onto her balcony directly after waking up for some morning light.
- Silverman places her alarm in another room so she has to get out of bed to turn it off, making it easier to stay awake.
Other perspectives on sleep schedules
At this point, we’ve made it clear that a consistent sleep schedule is worth investing in—but are habits like rushing to bed and waking up early on weekends fit for everyone? Not exactly.
According to Silverman, going to bed early can actually be counterproductive for those with diagnosed insomnia, as it can lead to even more frustration or worry about sleep in some cases. For folks with this health concern, following their body’s lead and consulting a physician for help is best.
In addition, Pierson warns against skipping naps when you’re under-slept. "If you are unable to follow a regular schedule and are sleep deprived, any sleep is better than nothing,” she reiterates.
When to see a doctor
If you’re falling asleep at 11 p.m. instead of 10 like you wish to, for example, you probably don’t need to consult a doctor. However, Broderick says, “If you have a sleep concern that is interfering with your daily functioning, seeing a physician is a good idea.” Here are a few more early signs of a sleep disorder that you shouldn't ignore.
The mindbodygreen POV
If you ask a sleep doctor about the best way to improve sleep quality, 9 times out of 10 they'll tell you to set a consistent sleep schedule. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day can go a long way in improving your sleep quality—which will pay dividends for your overall health.
Of course, sticking to a consistent sleep schedule can be easier said than done—especially if you work irregular hours, have a family to take care of, etc. If you do need to go to bed late or wake up early for a day or even a week, it's not the end of the world. Being perfect every night isn't a realistic goal. Instead, aim for as much consistency as your schedule allows, using the tips in this article as a guide, but don't sweat the occasional restless night.
—Emma Loewe, mindbodygreen health & sustainability director
FAQ
Should I pull an all-nighter to fix my sleep schedule?
No—there are easier ways to tire yourself out. If you want to fall asleep by a certain time, start by exercising and avoiding caffeine, alcohol, and late meals. If you still have trouble falling asleep no matter what you do during the day and feel tired to the point that it's getting in the way of your life, see a sleep doctor.
How can I restore my sleep schedule?
Set consistent alarms to wind down and wake up at the same time for a week straight. Throughout the day, try to prioritize morning light and exercise, and limit caffeine. You can get extra support from sleep supplements with magnesium, sound machines, and some light therapy devices as well.
How long does it take to reset your sleep schedule?
Everyone is different, so one person may reset their sleep cycle within a week of waking and going to bed at the same time, while it may take another person a few weeks. Remember that consistency is key and your sleep schedule doesn’t have to be the same as those around you.
The takeaway
An irregular sleep schedule can negatively impact your physical and mental health. To fix your sleep schedule, get daytime light, exercise, get your wind-down routine in a good place, and as needed, enlist sleep devices like sound machines and red light therapy. Here’s more on the different chronotypes (and tips for each) to kickstart your personalized sleep journey.
