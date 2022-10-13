The Product I Swear By To Boost My Energy All Winter Long Is 20% Off

Getting outside every day is a must for my mental, physical, and emotional health—but on the days when there's not much sunlight and work is hectic, the Verilux HappyLight is my secret weapon. Just 30 minutes straight or small spurts throughout the day help to keep my energy up, and there's a noticeable improvement in my productivity on the days I'm using it. So, while I can't add more hours of sunlight to the day, this light is the next best thing. Inspired to have a healthier winter? Here are some more products to continue easing the seasonal transition.