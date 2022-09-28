Fall marks a time of transition: Your breezy summer separates make way for chunky sweaters and scarves, your iced coffee order transforms into a cozy latte, and your bright, tropical shades morph into a richer, moodier color palette. In the beauty space, that means a vampy lip, autumnal-inspired hair color, and, of course, fall nail polish.

Nail trends are a tad easier to experiment with (as opposed to a brand new dye-job), since it doesn’t take much to switch up your mani, aside from snagging a gorgeous new lacquer. Plus, a stunning set of tips can instantly make a statement against a neutral fall silhouette; a camel-colored coat and olive green mani go together like pumpkin and spice. Ahead, shop the nail colors experts predict will command the upcoming season—you might be surprised by a few of this year’s picks.