Spring is filled with moments of cautious optimism. The world is essentially playing a giant game of Peek-A-Boo: The season’s first blooms timidly poke from the ground, the weather (finally) starts creeping above freezing, and folks all around start to dip their toes into color—it may feel too early for a full-on slime green ensemble (or maybe not; you do you!), but perhaps you see a pop of chartreuse peeking out from people’s coat pockets.

Nail colors are often the first byproducts to come from the general fashion and beauty trend cycle since it’s relatively easy (and low commitment) to experiment with your mani; that said, there’s no better time for experts to share their predicted shades for the season. See below! Spring’s hottest nail colors are ripe for the picking.