"Citrus Nails" & 6 Other Polish Trends You’ll Be Seeing All Summer Long

These Are The 7 Hottest Summer Nail Colors Of 2022, According To Experts
Summer is just around the corner—and what better way to gear up for the season than with a change in color palette? The inspiration is all around you: For a summer mood board, look no further than the pool’s sparkling blue hue, the lime green beach chair, the bright yellow sunnies, and the bronzy rays of golden hour.
Embrace them all into your beauty looks—starting with your nails. Polish choices, after all, are relatively easy to switch up without a huge time commitment (unlike immaculate graphic liner, which takes a bit of practice). Here, experts predict the hottest nail colors to try all summer long.
1. Pops of coral.
As the weather heats up, fiery shades are all the rage. “People are looking for warm undertones and happy, uplifting colors to wear on the beach and under the sun,” notes Amy Lin, the founder of sundays—a nail care brand focused on wellness. For a playful take on classic cherry tips, try dipping your toes into the coral family; according to Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of clean salon tenoverten, these warm hues “lend themselves beautifully for both hands and feet.”
Find a vibrant red with orange undertones, like this LA shade from Tenoverten or Rooted Woman’s Unwavering, or feel free to opt for a softer salmon—you can still bring the heat without a bright crimson.
2. Playful pinks.
According to Rachel James, founder and CEO of Pear Nova, head-to-toe pink is this summer’s aesthetic—just take a gander at the hot pink looks from this year’s Met Gala. So why not extend the playful shade to your mani-pedi? Soft, pastel pink is always a manicure staple, but don’t be afraid to go bright and bold with the pinky hue. “I have seen more and more clients wear brighter pink for their manicure this year,” notes Lin. Try this fuchsia number from Pear Nova or this vibrant lilac from Orly.
3. All things citrus.
Citrus nails are the ultimate crowd pleasers this season, says James. Imagine: You’re lounging in the sun, a cool drink in-hand, your bright-green fingertips resembling a juicy lime wedge. Screams summer, no? “Bright oranges, yellows, and greens create a great go-to palette for summer,” James adds. This Olive & June shade, aptly named Lime Fizz, will mentally transport you to a tropical getaway, and this vibrant orange hue from JinSoon has just the right amount of zing.
4. Creamy lavenders.
Pay homage to Pantone’s 2022 color of the year: “very peri,” a cool, periwinkle blue that exudes “a carefree confidence and joyful attitude.” To warm up the color for summer, Lin suggests opting for a creamy lavender hue: “It is in the same family of ‘very peri,’ but a summer edition,” she says. “It is calming and relaxing.” Both sundays’ L.05 and Deborah Lipmman’s The Woman In The Moon master the pastel shade.
5. Poolside blues.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of blues trending recently,” notes Abramcyk. Electric, royal, cornflower—all poolside shades are making quite the splash. This sea-foam shade from Paintbox is universally flattering, while this True Blue from côte resembles a pair of worn, classic denim. If you’d like even more of a summery edge, feel free to opt for a bit of shimmer—your nails will easily catch the light, just like how the sun sparkles against the ocean.
6. Barely-there neutrals.
A neutral nail is always on-trend, no matter the season. “We’re seeing a lot of ‘barely-there’ nail looks right now, because they’re low maintenance and never go out of style,” says Abramcyk. Think of a sheer, “bare nails, but better” shade that allows you to show off your strong nails while filling in any noticeable ridges or divots.
Find a fresh, milky color, like this faded hue from J.Hannah or Base Coat’s Sandstorm, for a timeless, hazy finish. Not to mention, the it makes for a foolproof DIY mani—unlike with opaque, brightly colored lacquers, any errant strokes fly under the radar.
7. Classic rouge.
“You can also never go wrong with a pop of red,” says Abramcyk. Find whatever specific shade strikes your fancy—be it a blue-based red, fiery crimson, or a classic cherry—and embrace the pop of color. If you’re looking for a true red, we love Mischo Beauty’s Good Kisser or this Cherry Jelly from Lights Lacquer, which has a juicy, glossy finish. If your digits resemble a candy apple from a breezy summer boardwalk, you’re doing something right.
The takeaway.
As summer heats up, beauty fans will be flocking to these beachy shades. There are plenty of ways to play around with each hue (nail art, anyone?), so don’t feel limited to one color category. If you’re attempting an at-home manicure, check out our step-by-step tutorial, and remember that thriving nails require so much more than a vibrant polish color—follow these nail care tips to make sure your mani always looks elevated.
