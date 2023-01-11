"Citrus Nails" & 6 Other Polish Trends You’ll Be Seeing All Summer Long

According to Rachel James, founder and CEO of Pear Nova, head-to-toe pink is this summer's aesthetic—just take a gander at the hot pink looks from this year's Met Gala. So why not extend the playful shade to your mani-pedi? Soft, pastel pink is always a manicure staple, but don't be afraid to go bright and bold with the pinky hue. "I have seen more and more clients wear brighter pink for their manicure this year," notes Lin. Try this fuchsia number from Pear Nova or this vibrant lilac from Orly.