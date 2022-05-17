 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
These Are The 7 Hottest Summer Nail Colors Of 2022, According To Experts

These Are The 7 Hottest Summer Nail Colors Of 2022, According To Experts

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
"Citrus Nails" & 6 Other Polish Trends You’ll Be Seeing All Summer Long

Image by Lucas Ottone / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 17, 2022 — 14:04 PM

Summer is just around the corner—and what better way to gear up for the season than with a change in color palette? The inspiration is all around you: For a summer mood board, look no further than the pool’s sparkling blue hue, the lime green beach chair, the bright yellow sunnies, and the bronzy rays of golden hour. 

Embrace them all into your beauty looks—starting with your nails. Polish choices, after all, are relatively easy to switch up without a huge time commitment (unlike immaculate graphic liner, which takes a bit of practice). Here, experts predict the hottest nail colors to try all summer long. 

1. Pops of coral. 

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

Supports strong and healthy nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+

As the weather heats up, fiery shades are all the rage. “People are looking for warm undertones and happy, uplifting colors to wear on the beach and under the sun,” notes Amy Lin, the founder of sundays—a nail care brand focused on wellness. For a playful take on classic cherry tips, try dipping your toes into the coral family; according to Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of clean salon tenoverten, these warm hues “lend themselves beautifully for both hands and feet.”  

Find a vibrant red with orange undertones, like this LA shade from Tenoverten or Rooted Woman’s Unwavering, or feel free to opt for a softer salmon—you can still bring the heat without a bright crimson. 

Shop these products.

tenoverten LA
tenoverten

tenoverten LA

$12
Rooted Woman Unwavering
Rooted Woman

Rooted Woman Unwavering

$15
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Playful pinks. 

According to Rachel James, founder and CEO of Pear Nova, head-to-toe pink is this summer’s aesthetic—just take a gander at the hot pink looks from this year’s Met Gala. So why not extend the playful shade to your mani-pedi? Soft, pastel pink is always a manicure staple, but don’t be afraid to go bright and bold with the pinky hue. “I have seen more and more clients wear brighter pink for their manicure this year,” notes Lin. Try this fuchsia number from Pear Nova or this vibrant lilac from Orly

Shop these products.

Orly Nail Lacquer
Orly

Orly Nail Lacquer

$10.5
Pear Nova Pink Collar Crime
Pear Nova

Pear Nova Pink Collar Crime

$10

3. All things citrus. 

Citrus nails are the ultimate crowd pleasers this season, says James. Imagine: You’re lounging in the sun, a cool drink in-hand, your bright-green fingertips resembling a juicy lime wedge. Screams summer, no? “Bright oranges, yellows, and greens create a great go-to palette for summer,” James adds. This Olive & June shade, aptly named Lime Fizz, will mentally transport you to a tropical getaway, and this vibrant orange hue from JinSoon has just the right amount of zing. 

Shop these products.

Olive and June Lime Fizz
Olive and June

Olive and June Lime Fizz

$9
JinSoon Enflammée
JinSoon

JinSoon Enflammée

$18
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Creamy lavenders. 

Pay homage to Pantone’s 2022 color of the year: “very peri,” a cool, periwinkle blue that exudes “a carefree confidence and joyful attitude.” To warm up the color for summer, Lin suggests opting for a creamy lavender hue: “It is in the same family of ‘very peri,’ but a summer edition,” she says. “It is calming and relaxing.” Both sundays’ L.05 and Deborah Lipmman’s The Woman In The Moon master the pastel shade. 

Shop these products.

sundays L.05
sundays

sundays L.05

$18
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro, The Woman In The Moon
Deborah Lippmann

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro, The Woman In The Moon

$20

5. Poolside blues.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of blues trending recently,” notes Abramcyk. Electric, royal, cornflower—all poolside shades are making quite the splash. This sea-foam shade from Paintbox is universally flattering, while this True Blue from côte resembles a pair of worn, classic denim. If you’d like even more of a summery edge, feel free to opt for a bit of shimmer—your nails will easily catch the light, just like how the sun sparkles against the ocean. 

Shop these products.

Paintbox Nail Lacquer, Like Wonder
Paintbox

Paintbox Nail Lacquer, Like Wonder

$22
cote true blue polish
côte

côte No. 73 True Blue Nail Polish

$18

"An incredible supplement that helps your skin from multiple angles"*

Alexandra Engler, mbg Beauty & Lifestyle Senior Editor

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)

6. Barely-there neutrals.

A neutral nail is always on-trend, no matter the season. “We’re seeing a lot of ‘barely-there’ nail looks right now, because they’re low maintenance and never go out of style,” says Abramcyk. Think of a sheer, “bare nails, but better” shade that allows you to show off your strong nails while filling in any noticeable ridges or divots

Find a fresh, milky color, like this faded hue from J.Hannah or Base Coat’s Sandstorm, for a timeless, hazy finish. Not to mention, the it makes for a foolproof DIY mani—unlike with opaque, brightly colored lacquers, any errant strokes fly under the radar. 

Shop these products.

J.Hannah Agnes
J.Hannah

J.Hannah Agnes

$22
Base Coat Sandstorm
Base Coat

Base Coat Sandstorm

$20

7. Classic rouge. 

“You can also never go wrong with a pop of red,” says Abramcyk. Find whatever specific shade strikes your fancy—be it a blue-based red, fiery crimson, or a classic cherry—and embrace the pop of color. If you’re looking for a true red, we love Mischo Beauty’s Good Kisser or this Cherry Jelly from Lights Lacquer, which has a juicy, glossy finish. If your digits resemble a candy apple from a breezy summer boardwalk, you’re doing something right. 

Shop these products.

Mischo Beauty Good Kisser
Mischo Beauty

Mischo Beauty Good Kisser

$20
Lights Lacquer Cherry Jelly
Lights Lacquer

Lights Lacquer Cherry Jelly

$11
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

As summer heats up, beauty fans will be flocking to these beachy shades. There are plenty of ways to play around with each hue (nail art, anyone?), so don’t feel limited to one color category. If you’re attempting an at-home manicure, check out our step-by-step tutorial, and remember that thriving nails require so much more than a vibrant polish color—follow these nail care tips to make sure your mani always looks elevated. 

beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

Supports strong and healthy nails.*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

Supports strong and healthy nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has...

More On This Topic

Home

Stop Counting Macros: These Keto Meal Delivery Services Will Do It For You

Braelyn Wood
Stop Counting Macros: These Keto Meal Delivery Services Will Do It For You
Beauty

These Tips Will Make Your Self-Tanner Last 10x Longer

Hannah Frye
These Tips Will Make Your Self-Tanner Last 10x Longer
Beauty

13 Best (& We Mean Best) Tinted Lip Balms That Hydrate Like No Other

Jamie Schneider
13 Best (& We Mean Best) Tinted Lip Balms That Hydrate Like No Other
Integrative Health

6 Ways To Feel Your Best After A Night Of Bad Sleep (It's Possible!)

Julia Guerra
6 Ways To Feel Your Best After A Night Of Bad Sleep (It's Possible!)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Embrace A Longevity-Promoting Diet, According To A Nutrition PhD

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
5 Ways To Embrace A Longevity-Promoting Diet, According To A Nutrition PhD
Mental Health

For Those Who Cry Way Too Easily: 6 Ways To Calm Yourself In The Moment

Georgina Berbari
For Those Who Cry Way Too Easily: 6 Ways To Calm Yourself In The Moment
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist: 2 Constipation Causes I See All The Time + Go-To Fixes

Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI
I'm A Gastroenterologist: 2 Constipation Causes I See All The Time + Go-To Fixes
Spirituality

A Powerful Energy Portal Opens This Summer: 5 Ways To Prepare

Sarah Regan
A Powerful Energy Portal Opens This Summer: 5 Ways To Prepare
Beauty

The Beauty Myth A Skin Care Expert Wants You To Stop Believing ASAP

Alexandra Engler
The Beauty Myth A Skin Care Expert Wants You To Stop Believing ASAP
Friendships

How To Write A Truly Meaningful Condolence Message, From Grief Experts

Lia Miller, M.A., MPA, MSW
How To Write A Truly Meaningful Condolence Message, From Grief Experts
Spirituality

This Is The Week To Release Old Patterns Holding You Back: Here's How

Natasha Levinger
This Is The Week To Release Old Patterns Holding You Back: Here's How
Integrative Health

I'm A Performance Medicine Doctor: How To Make The Most Of Your Wearable Data

Myles Spar, M.D., MPH
I'm A Performance Medicine Doctor: How To Make The Most Of Your Wearable Data
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/summer-nail-colors
beauty & gut collagen+

Supports strong and healthy nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!