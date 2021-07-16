Amateur illustrators, I’m right there with you: So I reached out to a few experts to determine whether us beginners can really create bold nail art designs without streaks and splatters across our digits. And, well, my aptly painted fingers and I are happy to report that these simple designs can help you achieve nail art success.

Now, before attempting any of these techniques, you’ll want to have your nails primed and prepped. Meaning: Clip, file, shape, cuticle oil—all of your basic nail maintenance. See here to learn how to care for those tips and here to learn how to finesse your desired nail shape.

OK! Onto the artistry. Below, we’ve rounded up three expert-looking nail art designs that truly anyone can master.