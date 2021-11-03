9 Expert-Backed Items To Ease The Winter Transition (Daylight Saving Is Coming)

OK—this one may not be as "fun" as the other items on this list, but according to environmental toxins expert and certified holistic health coach Lara Adler, if you have a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system in your home, it's probably blowing dust around.

As she previously told mbg, "If people have an HVAC system, I do encourage them to change their furnace filters more frequently than recommended because the system is probably going to be on all the time through the winter."

Look for a filter with the highest MERV rating your HVAC system can handle, which stands for "Minimum Efficiency Reporting Values." (It's essentially a rating for a filter's ability to capture particles.) "The higher the MERV rating, the better the filter will be at capturing particulate, allergens, dust, and mold spores," Adler adds.