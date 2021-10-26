As the air becomes drier, many of us are quick to pull our humidifiers out of storage—which can be great for our skin and sinuses. However, Adler explains, it's important to hit the right humidity levels, use filtered water in the humidifier, and keep your humidifier clean.

When the humidity is too low (below 30%, according to Adler), that's when you run into issues with things like nosebleeds, dry skin, etc. Too high, though (over 50%), and you're looking at the potential for mold growth.

"Unfortunately the construction of a lot of humidifiers makes it difficult to clean the inside," she adds, "so I recommend people only buy humidifiers that have very easy access to the water chamber, so you can properly clean it with a soap and water solution."