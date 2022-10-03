Once your milk warms up, add half a cup to your mug. Then, add in your pumpkin puree and mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+. Mix it together with your whisk, and then add in the rest of your warmed milk.

Finally, top it all off with a scoop of whipped cream (you can find dairy-free options out there if that’s more your jam), and sprinkle a pinch of nutmeg and cinnamon over the cream to finish.

The chocolate flavor is as rich as can be, thanks to the organic, GMO-free cocoa powder. And because this blend is sweetened with organic monk fruit extract rather than cane sugar, it’s perfect for an evening treat sans blood sugar spike.

And there you have it: a delicious fall flavor in your mug with plenty of good-for-you ingredients from the collagen powder. A few standouts include: