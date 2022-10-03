Found: A Healthy Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Packed With Gut-Loving Ingredients
Just as fall rolls around, and arguably before the first chilly breeze, flocks of coffee lovers are on the hunt for one thing: pumpkin spice. However, you can use this spice in a variety of ways far beyond the cult-classic latte.
One of our favorite iterations: a pumpkin spiced hot chocolate. This recipe could pack in artificial sugar, but we decided to put a healthy spin on this fall delicacy. Find the autumnal-inspired sip below.
How to make a healthy chocolate pumpkin spice hot chocolate.
What you’ll need:
- 1 ½ cup milk of choice
- 1 ½ teaspoon pumpkin puree
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 scoop mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 scoop whipped cream (optional)
- 1 pinch cinnamon
- 1 pinch nutmeg
- A manual or electric whisk
How to:
The method is simple. First, heat up your milk of choice. If you want the creamiest consistency with plant-based milk, opt for oat or cashew alternatives. You can choose to microwave your milk or place it in a pot on the stove.
Once your milk warms up, add half a cup to your mug. Then, add in your pumpkin puree and mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+. Mix it together with your whisk, and then add in the rest of your warmed milk.
Finally, top it all off with a scoop of whipped cream (you can find dairy-free options out there if that’s more your jam), and sprinkle a pinch of nutmeg and cinnamon over the cream to finish.
The chocolate flavor is as rich as can be, thanks to the organic, GMO-free cocoa powder. And because this blend is sweetened with organic monk fruit extract rather than cane sugar, it’s perfect for an evening treat sans blood sugar spike.
And there you have it: a delicious fall flavor in your mug with plenty of good-for-you ingredients from the collagen powder. A few standouts include:
- Turmeric
- Hyaluronic acid
- Vitamins C & E
- Biotin
- L-glutamine
The takeaway.
Pumpkin spice is a classic fall addition to any drink, hot chocolate included. If you want to put a healthy spin on this rich beverage, opt for a chocolate powder with natural sweeteners, like the mbg chocolate beauty & gut collagen+. This way, you can enjoy the fall delicacy knowing you’re getting a daily dose of skin and gut-loving ingredients at the same time. Want to learn more about why collagen supplements are so beneficial?* Check out this guide.
