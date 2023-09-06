I'm A Neurophysiologist & This Is My #1 Sleep Performance Hack

Over the years, I've come to understand the importance of sleep for overall health and well-being. There was a period when I faced sleep difficulties due to work-related stress, which lasted for several months. I managed to overcome it by implementing relaxation techniques and focusing on sleep hygiene.

I have my best night’s sleep when I am stress-free, and I know I have ticked everything off the action item list. Next to that, my best sleep also occurs when I have completed a massive workout and I have primed my brain and body for sleep, which usually starts at 8:30 p.m. each night.

I sleep best when my environment is calm and free from distractions. My biggest barriers to a solid night's sleep have been exposure to artificial light, inconsistent sleep schedules, and stress. These factors can interfere with my circadian rhythm and make it more challenging to fall into a deep, restorative sleep.

Keeping a sleep journal has allowed me to track patterns and make necessary adjustments to my routine. Additionally, using blue light filters on my devices in the evening has reduced my exposure to artificial light, which can interfere with melatonin production and sleep quality. Most importantly, I never sleep without my eye mask. It truly is the biggest sleep performance tool hack I can recommend to anybody.

Sleep is crucial to me personally because it's a foundational aspect of brain and physiological health. I sleep best when I prioritize it, as it allows me to think more clearly, be more productive, and maintain a positive mood. A good night's sleep enhances my cognitive function and energy levels, enabling me to achieve my daily goals and contribute to my research and work.