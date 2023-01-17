Over half of the U.S. adult population doesn’t get adequate sleep—it’s even considered a public health epidemic. Poor sleep quality (or quantity!) can result in a myriad of health issues, including a 29% increased risk of cardiovascular disease1 . There are, fortunately, many lifestyle changes you can make to help you fall asleep easier and stay asleep longer. For one, the best weighted sleep masks can help block out bedroom light and put your body into “rest” mode.

This updated, heavier version of a traditional sleep mask follows the large success of weighted blankets. A controlled study composed of 120 people showed that weighted blankets resulted in more daytime productivity and reduced fatigue, depression, and anxiety. Using similar technology, weighted sleep masks press around the eyes and are meant to help trigger the parasympathetic system, minimizing the “fight-or-flight” response and setting your body and mind up for better sleep.

With the help of Nishi Bhopal, M.D., an integrative psychiatrist and sleep doctor, we’ve compiled a list of the best weighted sleep masks of 2023. These soothing products have varying materials, features, and price points to meet different physical and lifestyle needs. Find our picks, and Bhopal’s expert insight, below.