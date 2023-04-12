When I was 12 years old, I had a big project that I left until 8 or 9 p.m. the night before it was due to start. My body beecame unbearably hot and panic swept over me as I confessed my procrastination to my parents, tears streaming down my face. The feelings of guilt, stress, and overwhelm sent me into a tailspin of anxious despair. It wasn’t long before I started hyperventilating and the short, shallow breaths left me gasping for air and dizzy.

That initial panic attack was only the beginning of my lifelong journey with anxiety. Since then, I’ve had many, many bouts of anxiety with varying degrees of severity sprinkled throughout high school, college, and early adulthood. Some days, racing thoughts were the symptom I faced; others, I battled up to three or four debilitating panic attacks within 24 hours.