This Tiny Sleep Tool Belongs On Every Nightstand (& The Proof Is In My Oura Scores)
My name is Carleigh, and I’m obsessed with sleep. Whether I’m diving deep into my Oura scores, raving about my sunrise alarm clock, or perfecting my wind down routine, I can’t go a day without talking about the importance of quality shut-eye.
But can you blame me? Poor sleep impacts all aspects of your health (e.g. heart health1, insulin sensitivity, metabolic health2, and mental health3, to name a few). That’s why I’m always willing and eager to try anything that might improve my time spent in bed.
Case in point: I spent the past month testing the Helight Sleep, a sleek red light therapy device designed to help you fall asleep faster and achieve a deeper, better sleep—and, to avoid burying the lede, this tiny light belongs on every nightstand.
- The Helight is based on NASA research and emits low intensity red light to promote the natural production of melatonin.
- I tried the Helight for 30 days, and my average sleep score rose 5 points month over month.
What’s great about the Helight
There’s science behind it
Inspired by NASA research4, experts developed the Helight Sleep light based on the knowledge that light can significantly affect your circadian rhythm, sleep, and mood5.
More specifically, Helight uses a low intensity wavelength of red light (630 nanometers) that signals to the body it’s time to wind down. This promotes natural melatonin production, which helps ease you into a deeper, more restorative sleep.
Personally, my body does not respond well to melatonin supplements (and we generally recommend avoiding it at mindbodygreen due to the lack of longterm research on the impact of taking the hormone). As much as these sleep aids might knock me out and keep me asleep, I always wake up feeling groggy.
I love that the Helight promotes natural production of melatonin, which not only helps you fall asleep faster, but also plays a large role in sleep regulation6.
It’s portable & fits any aesthetic
This tiny light takes up minimal space on the nightstand, and the design is simple enough to fit any aesthetic. I choose to put mine right on the headboard (because, yes, I need a nightly in-your-face reminder to turn it on).
The light’s small size is also great for travel purposes. I tested it during the holiday season and was able to easily pop it in my overnight bag when I wasn’t sleeping at home.
As someone whose sleep truly suffers while traveling, I’m actually ecstatic to have a portable sleep tool that works.
It adds no time to my routine
Again, I’m always willing to try new products that might benefit my sleep; but I’m not one to stick to a lengthy routine. Ergo, I strongly prefer those that fit seamlessly into my existing regimen—and the Helight fits the bill tenfold.
With just a click of its single button, the Helight emits pure 630 nanometer red light for 14 minutes before gradually fading out. And after 28 minutes it completely turns off.
Yup, that’s it! Once the light is on, all you’ll need to do is close your eyes and let it lull you to sleep.
I actually feel an impact
Okay, onto the good stuff. The brand says some people need about 21 days with the Helight to adapt and regulate their sleep, but others feel results immediately.
I noticed a difference in the very first week. I was falling asleep faster and sleeping deeper through the night—and, if I did wake up in the middle of the night and had trouble resettling, I simply turned the Helight on and let it do its thing again (trust me, this works).
The best part? I’m waking up rested and I feel more energized throughout the day.
And the proof is in my Oura scores
While I value how I feel, I live for tangible evidence. When I compared my average sleep score and readiness score for November (with the Helight) to October (before the Helight), the proof was all there.
My average sleep score climbed from 85.3 to 90.2 (a 5% increase!) and my readiness score went up two full points. What’s more, my Oura data confirmed that I was falling asleep faster, staying asleep throughout the night, and even moving around less.
The takeaway
It’s been a long time since one singular product has made such a hefty difference. Since implementing the Helight into my routine, I have more energy for morning workouts, I’m more productive throughout the day, and I’m in a better mood. All that with a click of a button? Like I said, this light belongs on every nightstand.
