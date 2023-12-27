How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Over the past seven years, I've worked hard to get my sleep under control. At a young age, I began having restless leg syndrome. In my 20s, I attempted to use medication to assist with this, but it led to significant nausea. My medical provider suggested Trazodone (an antidepressant medication that is also used for sleep) instead, and while it was helpful for many years, I was often groggy in the morning. I started to wonder if I could tackle my sleep issues in a more natural way.