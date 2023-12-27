Skip to Content
Integrative Health

How A Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.
Author:
Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.
December 27, 2023
Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.
Clinical Neuropsychologist
By Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.
Clinical Neuropsychologist
Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D., is a Clinical Neuropsychologist at an academic medical center in Los Angeles, CA, providing brief psychotherapeutic interventions and assessments to her clients. She also is the lead neuropsychologist within the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) clinic at said center and practices a combination of interventions from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy as well as Existential Therapy and Acceptance Commitment based therapy models with her clients. Additionally, she is the author of a guided journal related to creating better habits called "12 Months to Happier Habits," available on Amazon.
the wind down
Image by Oleksandr Shcherban Uk / Stocksy
December 27, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Our sleep series, The Wind Down, provides a minute-by-minute peek into the wind-down routines that get well-being experts ready for bed. Today, we're relaxing with Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D., a clinical neuropsychologist who has made a few significant changes in her sleep routine to overcome restless leg syndrome.

Over the past seven years, I've worked hard to get my sleep under control. At a young age, I began having restless leg syndrome. In my 20s, I attempted to use medication to assist with this, but it led to significant nausea. My medical provider suggested Trazodone (an antidepressant medication that is also used for sleep) instead, and while it was helpful for many years, I was often groggy in the morning. I started to wonder if I could tackle my sleep issues in a more natural way.

As a neuropsychologist, I know how important sleep is for reducing the chance of developing dementia later in life1. I began looking at all the aspects of my sleep that I could control. I decided instead of sleep medication, I was going to attempt to use CBD sleep-time tea in my sleep ritual. I also used concepts from a guided journal I created to begin to meditate regularly before bed. Exercising several times helped my legs get out all their jitters before bed. 

Mouth breathing was another big issue for my sleep. I'd always slept with my mouth open, but as I got older, I started to have bloody gums from dry air during sleeping. Then, I read about the negative health impacts of sleeping with your mouth open and decided I had to do something. Enter mouth taping.

My partner initially thought I was crazy. "Who tapes their mouth shut?" they asked. But ultimately, this has been one of the best things I've done for my sleep. When I first used mouth strips, I instantly noticed a difference, and I felt much more alert the next day. I haven't looked back since.

These days, I also use a cooling pillow, essential oils, sleep mask, and I'm a fan of white noise. I'm still working on getting to bed at the same time every night, but I'm proud of the changes I've made thus far for my sleep. As Buddha said, Drop by drop is the water pot filled.

sleep stats written over line gradient
  • Average hours I sleep a night: 8-9
  • Ideal bedtime: 9:30 p.m. if I could!
  • Ideal wake-up time: 8:30 a.m. would feel like I dream; I usually have to be up by 7 a.m. 
  • Nightstand essentials: CBD sleepy-time tea, essential oils (usually lavender), my Casper pillow, my sleep mask, and mouth strips for sleep
  • Favorite place I've ever slept: Shore Hotel in Santa Monica, California
  • Sleep bad habit: Not getting to sleep at the same time every night
  • Caffeine consumption: 1 cup of coffee in the a.m., 1 Diet Coke a week
  • How I track my sleep: I don't use a sleep tracker.
  • The last product or habit that changed my sleep for the better: Somnifix mouth strips
  • The first thing I do when I wake up: Check emails or start my skin care routine
my sleep routine written over gradient

9 p.m.: Get into my PJs for the evening. It always helps me start feeling cozy and ready for nighttime. Then, I'll watch reality TV or a show with my partner... I like to have some escape from my thoughts related to my clients throughout the day, etc.

9:30 p.m.: Make CBD sleep-time tea

9:35 p.m.: I'll spend 20-30 minutes meditating and sometimes follow it with journaling.

10 p.m.: If I'm still activated for some reason, I may do a few rounds on Duolingo to learn Japanese.

10:30 p.m.: This is usually my bedtime, even though I wish it were earlier. I'll put on lavender essential oils, turn on a fan in my room for white noise, put on my mouth strips, put on my sleep mask, and fall asleep. 

