You’re Probably Breathing Wrong: Here’s How To Tell & How To Stop

But here’s the straight talk: we’ve tried just about every technique out there and have our favorites, but from what we’ve seen, tried, and learned, you can improve your breathing patterns and get to 80 percent of where you want to be by doing only one thing: breathing through your nose.

This requires you to keep your mouth closed, of course. Consider this your small contribution to turning down the volume in a very, very noisy world. In fact, we want you to do it right now. See? So easy.

If you have allergies, or asthma, or chronic sinusitis, this will be an absolute game-changer for you. If you have sleep apnea, or insomnia—it’s a must-try. And the beautiful part? It’s free, it’s easy, and breathing is something you have to do anyway. Of all the health-boosting practices we reccomend, breathing through your nose is by far the most accessible—no external barriers to be found.