I have always had a love affair with sleep. When I was younger, I felt like I was constantly chasing a residual sleep debt and found myself catching up on sleep on the weekends.

The sleep debt began in high school. I went to the Illinois Math & Science Academy, a public residential magnet school where we all slept an average of about four hours per night. I remember always feeling tired but somehow I could never get myself on a sustainable schedule of adequate sleep.

For years after, I chased a seemingly never-ending sleep debt until one day I was finally caught up and no longer tired. Now, many years later, I feel great with 6-7 hours per night.

I have my best night’s sleep when I get into bed before midnight and wake up around 6-7 a.m. My biggest barrier to a solid night’s sleep is getting in bed too late (which happens sometimes, especially now when I’m living in bustling Miami) or accidentally having something caffeinated to eat or drink in the evening.

A good night’s sleep is incredibly important to me and enables me to feel energetic, productive, and positive throughout the day.