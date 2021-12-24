The Very Best Vegan Body Lotions For All Skin Types, In Case You're Looking

Vegan lotions are those that are free of all animal and animal-derived ingredients. Because it's become so popular, brands are doing their best to help you out along the way and straight-up tell you if they're vegan or not. And if the product is not, they'll usually inform you what ingredients are animal-derived. Additionally, vegan products can also be cruelty-free (the term for formulas that are not tested on animals), but that isn't a guarantee, so be sure to check out for both claims when searching for a product.

Regardless, it never hurts to go over ingredients to look out for, in the event the brand doesn't make it clear for you: