The nine minutes that the snooze button allows for isn't enough time to fall back into the deep sleep stage, where most cellular repair occurs. In other words, the sleep you get while snoozing isn't as restorative as the sleep you get during the rest of the night.

By the logic, if you intentionally set your first alarm before you need to get up with the intention of snoozing, you'd likely get more high-quality sleep overall if you just set it for later. This is why Michael J. Breus, Ph.D actually considers the snooze button the "worst invention ever for sleep."

"Many believe hitting the snooze button makes it easier for them to wake up and get the feeling of getting more sleep. However, many don’t realize that they are actually robbing themselves of more deep sleep in the morning, which can lead to them feeling less rested overall," says Angela Holliday-Bell, MD.

Sleep specialists agree that the best way to deepen your sleep is to go to bed and wake up at roughly the same time every day. That way, your body will naturally get into a rhythm of sleeping during these hours. If you press the snooze button for different amounts of time each day, it could throw off this sleep schedule and diminish overall sleep quality—though this hasn't been studied directly.