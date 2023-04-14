Just a few hours of poor sleep are enough to kick off a stressful spiral. At least in my experience, putting too much pressure on yourself to "make up for it" the next night only makes things worse. But when it comes to sleep, nobody's perfect. Even sleep doctors who spend day in and day out helping clients rest can struggle to snooze themselves from time to time. But they know how to take bad sleep in stride and keep it from becoming a pattern.

Here, sleep experts share the mindset shifts, nightly habits, and supportive tools that help them bounce back after the occasional restless night.