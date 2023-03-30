As you will see from my nightly schedule, my sleep routine is very regimented. Discipline and consistency are two big factors for me, but there is a second part of sleep that is equally as important: acceptance.

I can do literally everything correctly and I still may not get a great night's sleep based on factors beyond my control. As an example, when my daughter has something that’s upsetting her, I simply don't sleep well. Maybe that's just a parent thing—but there is usually something like that for everyone.

For me, having a general understanding that every night is not going to be perfect will lower any anxiety or pressure I put on myself (which of course would have prevented me from sleeping anyways!). So I follow my disciplined routine, and when or if it doesn't work, I accept it and move on.

I also believe in chronotypes and sleeping based on your genetics (check out this quiz to find out your type), and my sleep journey usually starts when I wake up. Many things I do during the day help set me up for good sleep at night, including daily movement/exercise, waking up at the same time every day without an alarm, daily breathwork and meditation, limiting caffeine, rare alcohol intake, and having a comfortable sleep environment (including a great bed, pillows, sheets etc.).