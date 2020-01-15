I've been doing yoga for over 20 years—but unfortunately, a busy career as a cardiologist has kept me away from the 60- to 90-minute studio practices I used to love so much.

A year ago, I was introduced to a quick yoga practice reported to be over 2,500 years old, called the 5 Tibetan Rites. After viewing a few videos and reading a short book, I started to engage in the 15-minute sequence every morning, whether at home or on the road. I've kept up with the habit for a year and have made some interesting observations along the way. Here's the scoop.