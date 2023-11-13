This $22 Device Transformed My Sleep (& I Think Everyone Needs One)

We talk a lot about sleep quality at mindbodygreen, and it's heavily influenced how I approach bedtime. I now use blackout curtains, take a sleep aid, and aim to go to bed at the same time every night, all in the quest for high quality zzzs.

The only product that I didn't have in my routine was a white noise machine, but it felt like an unnecessary addition to my nightstand. After all, what difference could the tiny little device really have on my sleep? Turns out, a pretty major one.

I've been sleeping with the Babelio Portable Sound Machine for the last 30 days, and I've seen firsthand how white noise (or pink and brown) can completely alter your sleep—and I firmly believe everyone should have one of these $22 machines.