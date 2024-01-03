I'm A Memory Coach: How I Hack My Sleep Routine To Boost My Cognition

8:30 p.m.: I like to take a hot bath with Epsom salt or magnesium, or sometimes I opt for a hot shower. When we were hunters and gatherers, we would have very clear signals of when to go to sleep because it would get darker and cooler at night. Taking a hot bath or shower can help mimic this: It raises our core body temperature, and then once we step out, our core temperature drops. That sends a signal to the body to produce the sleep hormone melatonin. Plus, the warmth is soothing, and it helps relax my muscles.