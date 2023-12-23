Along with your sleep score, Oura shows your average oxygen saturation, breathing regularity, heart rate, and HRV for each night.

After 90 days of tracking your sleep with Oura, you’ll be given information about your sleep chronotype (i.e. whether you're a night or morning person) and your optimal sleep schedule.

It's important to note that, while you start gaining insights as soon as you begin wearing your Oura ring, Kryder says it takes about two weeks for Oura to establish your baseline data. From there, the ring will continue to learn from your data—so the longer you wear it, the more personalized and accurate your insights will be.