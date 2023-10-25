This Supplement Increased My Nightly REM Sleep By Over 400%

After taking two more capsules the next night, my Oura app showed an hour and seven minutes in the REM cycle. That was the last of the bottle, and the next morning my REM sleep duration went right back down to 16 minutes. I immediately restocked my sleep support+ supply and continued putting it to the test. Over the course of two weeks of taking sleep support+, my average time spent in REM sleep went from 4% to 19% of the night.* I've even been remembering my dreams, which I rarely had in the past few years.