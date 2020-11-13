When working from home, it can be easy to become distracted. Instead of focusing on the various ways you "should" be eating, moving, working, etc., focus on the big picture and remember that being healthy is about having a healthy mindset.

Particularly with the recent election, COVID-19, and other stressors, it's easy to become glued to screens (including the one you're working from), which can result in burnout. When possible, take breaks from external stressors and tune into your body's signals.

If it seems too difficult to part from your computer during the work day, try to establish a morning or evening routine dedicated to time away from electronics. It doesn't have to be extravagant—simply sitting with a cup of coffee or tea and allowing your thoughts to pass through you is an effective, restorative form of meditation.