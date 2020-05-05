You may have seen blue light protection mists popping up a lot more lately. Blue light protection mists are essentially face mists that are filled with antioxidants, hydrators, or adaptogens to neutralize oxidative stress, free radicals, and moisture loss. Inherently, these are all good things for your skin. It should be noted thought that they do not protect your skin from blue light in the same way that SPF protects your skin from UV rays; SPF blocks UV rays from affecting your skin cells, whereas these simply mitigate or neutralize the blue light's effects.

So that being said, if you already apply an antioxidant serum or moisturizer with these ingredients, you’re already protecting yourself from the damage might come from blue light. So in the end, it’s not really about how you apply the antioxidants (mist versus serum, for example) it’s just that you are utilizing plenty of antioxidants in your overall topical skin care routine.

And as board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group, has previously told us: With antioxidants, it’s the more the better. "The more you can help neutralize unstable molecules caused by free radical formation, the longer you can salvage the health of your cells and skin,” she said. “There's really no limit to how much you can protect and repair your body!"

But another thing to think about with some of these mists is they may also be filled with less-than-ideal ingredients like drying alcohol, questionable preservatives like parabens or phthalates if it’s not a clean brand, or astringent ingredients which may cause irritation for those with sensitive skin. So if you decide to purchase a “blue light mist,” be sure it’s from a beauty brand you can trust, and is made with ingredients that won’t irritate your skin (essentially undoing any good from the antioxidants.)