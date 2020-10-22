While there are some benefits to walking barefoot, certain factors, such as a person’s foot type, the time they spend standing, and the type of surface they’re standing or walking on can make it not so healthy, says Robert Kornfeld, DPM.

There are two common foot-type classifications: rigid and flexible. People with rigid foot types have less of a problem walking barefoot on grass, carpet, or other soft surfaces. Whereas, people with flexible feet function better on harder surfaces, like wood or tile, he explains.

Not sure which type you have? Take a look at your feet. Kornfeld says, if you have a high arch with contracted digits and a bump on the top of the foot, it's probably rigid. If you have a low arch, bunions, or hammertoe, it's probably flexible.

When the foot’s anatomy clashes with the walking dynamics (i.e. surface, activity level, etc.), Kornfeld says it’s time for support.