A 2-Minute Stretch To Release The Nasty Neck & Shoulder Tension You're Storing

This quick and easy stretch is excellent for releasing neck tension that results from poor posture, looking at your phone or computer, and even sleeping on your neck a bit funny.

As Gray notes, it can help improve your posture, minimize upper-back and shoulder pain, and if you suffer from tension headaches, it may help with that, too. Eye strain can also result from neck tension, so you can give this stretch a try if your eyes have been feeling out of it.

The bottom line is, we carry tones of tension in our shoulder and neck region, and it can cause a myriad of aches and pains. But with this effective stretch, all you need is two minutes to pause, stretch it out, and hopefully mitigate some of that tension.