These Common Toxins Impact Liver Function, Study Finds: How To Detox Them

How Common Toxins Impact Liver Health + A Supplement That Can Help
We’re regularly exposed to toxins that act as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in our body, and our detoxification organs (especially the liver) are tasked with efficiently removing these modern environmental toxins from our body.
While there are numerous studies out there that show us how individual EDCs impact health, a recent study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials set out to investigate how exposure to a specific mix of several EDCs can impact metabolic health pathways.
What the study investigated.
Researchers from Chung-Ang University in Korea exposed mice to a mixture of EDCs in several doses in a preclinical study to see how their liver function and metabolism were impacted over an eight-week period.
The mixture of EDCs included BPA and seven different phthalates, which are extremely common chemicals found in consumer products that range from plastics, aluminum cans, receipts, and pharmaceuticals to certain personal care products like cosmetics, soap, shampoo, and hair spray.
How EDCs impact liver & metabolic health.
Liver health was not affected in mice exposed to EDCs at the permissible human daily exposure (DE) limits defined by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in Korea. However, mice exposed to the EDC mixture at higher doses (i.e., 25 times, 250 times, and 2,500 times the human DE limits) experienced significant changes in liver function.
The study found that high levels of EDC exposure increased lipid and cholesterol levels in the liver and elevated blood glucose levels as well.
Researchers believe that EDCs (which operate in the body as steroid hormones and can influence the endocrine system, and thus, overall hormonal balance) may induce the expression of key genes that affect the production and transport of blood sugar, which impacts both metabolism and liver function.
Additionally, mice exposed to EDCs were found to have increased levels of key cytokines (a biomarker for the body’s immune and inflammatory responses) and oxidative stress. While this study was conducted in a rodent research model rather than humans, the findings inform mechanisms mostly. Nonetheless, it’s clear that EDCs have the potential to negatively impact an organism’s detoxification pathways, metabolic health, oxidative balance, and liver function.
What can we do to decrease our exposure to EDCs?
Because EDCs are found in consumer items we use daily (such as certain personal care products, plastic food containers, receipts, and aluminum cans), it’s important to take note of what EDCs you’re exposing yourself to regularly. First and foremost, we can limit our exposure to these products—especially those we’re putting on or in our bodies.
To ensure your liver health is operating properly and ridding your body of these everyday toxins, practice consistent, daily detoxification practices.
Antioxidant ingredients that help support the body's natural detoxification pathways and maintain oxidative balance include glutathione, milk thistle (which is especially beneficial for overall liver health and function), NAC, vitamin C, and selenium.*
Daily detoxification support can help your detoxification organs (i.e., your liver, gut, lungs, kidneys, skin, and lymphatic system) stay in tip-top shape and continue to work hard for you to bind, filter, and remove toxins each day.*
The takeaway.
The more EDCs you’re exposed to, the more likely you are to experience liver and metabolic health concerns as time goes on.
To support your natural detox pathways and ensure your body is successfully ridding itself of unwanted modern toxins, consider taking a daily detox supplement—your liver will thank you!*
