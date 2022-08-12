 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News
How Common Toxins Impact Liver Health + A Supplement That Can Help

How Common Toxins Impact Liver Health + A Supplement That Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
These Common Toxins Impact Liver Function, Study Finds: How To Detox Them

Image by Bench Accounting / Unsplash

August 12, 2022 — 19:36 PM

We’re regularly exposed to toxins that act as endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in our body, and our detoxification organs (especially the liver) are tasked with efficiently removing these modern environmental toxins from our body. 

While there are numerous studies out there that show us how individual EDCs impact health, a recent study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials set out to investigate how exposure to a specific mix of several EDCs can impact metabolic health pathways.

What the study investigated.

Researchers from Chung-Ang University in Korea exposed mice to a mixture of EDCs in several doses in a preclinical study to see how their liver function and metabolism were impacted over an eight-week period. 

The mixture of EDCs included BPA and seven different phthalates, which are extremely common chemicals found in consumer products that range from plastics, aluminum cans, receipts, and pharmaceuticals to certain personal care products like cosmetics, soap, shampoo, and hair spray.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How EDCs impact liver & metabolic health.

Liver health was not affected in mice exposed to EDCs at the permissible human daily exposure (DE) limits defined by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in Korea. However, mice exposed to the EDC mixture at higher doses (i.e., 25 times, 250 times, and 2,500 times the human DE limits) experienced significant changes in liver function.

daily detox+

daily detox+

Supports daily detoxification*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
daily detox+

The study found that high levels of EDC exposure increased lipid and cholesterol levels in the liver and elevated blood glucose levels as well.

Researchers believe that EDCs (which operate in the body as steroid hormones and can influence the endocrine system, and thus, overall hormonal balance) may induce the expression of key genes that affect the production and transport of blood sugar, which impacts both metabolism and liver function.

Additionally, mice exposed to EDCs were found to have increased levels of key cytokines (a biomarker for the body’s immune and inflammatory responses) and oxidative stress. While this study was conducted in a rodent research model rather than humans, the findings inform mechanisms mostly. Nonetheless, it’s clear that EDCs have the potential to negatively impact an organism’s detoxification pathways, metabolic health, oxidative balance, and liver function. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What can we do to decrease our exposure to EDCs?

Because EDCs are found in consumer items we use daily (such as certain personal care products, plastic food containers, receipts, and aluminum cans), it’s important to take note of what EDCs you’re exposing yourself to regularly. First and foremost, we can limit our exposure to these products—especially those we’re putting on or in our bodies. 

To ensure your liver health is operating properly and ridding your body of these everyday toxins, practice consistent, daily detoxification practices—such as taking a daily targeted supplement like mbg’s daily detox+.* 

Our detox supplement formula features five antioxidant powerhouse ingredients that help support the body’s natural detoxification pathways and maintain oxidative balance: glutathione, milk thistle (which is especially beneficial for overall liver health and function), NAC, vitamin C, and selenium.* 

With just two daily capsules, daily detox+ can help your detoxification organs (i.e., your liver, gut, lungs, kidneys, skin, and lymphatic system) stay in tip-top shape and continue to work hard for you to bind, filter, and remove toxins each day.* 

The takeaway.

The more EDCs you’re exposed to, the more likely you are to experience liver and metabolic health concerns as time goes on. 

To support your natural detox pathways and ensure your body is successfully ridding itself of unwanted modern toxins, consider taking a daily detox supplement like mbg’s daily detox+—your liver will thank you!*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
daily detox+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
daily detox+

daily detox+

Supports daily detoxification*

daily detox+

daily detox+

Supports daily detoxification*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
daily detox+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Need Help Stimulating Your Vagus Nerve? Add This Supplement To Your Routine

Morgan Chamberlain
Need Help Stimulating Your Vagus Nerve? Add This Supplement To Your Routine
Integrative Health

Find Your Unique Sleep Personality + How To Work With It With This 1-Minute Quiz

Sarah Regan
Find Your Unique Sleep Personality + How To Work With It With This 1-Minute Quiz
Beauty

If You Want *Really* Soft Lips, Make Sure Your Lip Balm Has This

Jamie Schneider
If You Want *Really* Soft Lips, Make Sure Your Lip Balm Has This
Functional Food

The 6 Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services (Yes, They Have Protein)

Braelyn Wood
The 6 Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services (Yes, They Have Protein)
Mental Health

What's The Difference Between A Therapist & A Counselor?

Georgina Berbari
What's The Difference Between A Therapist & A Counselor?
Integrative Health

This Fruit Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 4 Ways To Eat It Nightly

Sarah Regan
This Fruit Is A+ For Promoting Deep Sleep: 4 Ways To Eat It Nightly
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

My Unexpected $10 Secret To Hydrated, Smooth, & Supple Skin

Hannah Frye
My Unexpected $10 Secret To Hydrated, Smooth, & Supple Skin
Spirituality

Keep Seeing The Number 3 Everywhere? Here's What It Means For You

Sarah Regan
Keep Seeing The Number 3 Everywhere? Here's What It Means For You
Beauty

3 Things I Would Never Do To My Teeth After Working As A Dental Hygienist

Hannah Frye
3 Things I Would Never Do To My Teeth After Working As A Dental Hygienist
Functional Food

This One Lifestyle Tweak Is Like A Vacation For Your Blood Sugar & Energy Levels

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS
This One Lifestyle Tweak Is Like A Vacation For Your Blood Sugar & Energy Levels
Personal Growth

When Forgiveness Feels Impossible, Here's How To Move Forward

Sarah Regan
When Forgiveness Feels Impossible, Here's How To Move Forward
Functional Food

68% Of Americans Make Coffee Every Day — Here's How To Make Yours Even Healthier

Hannah Frye
68% Of Americans Make Coffee Every Day — Here's How To Make Yours Even Healthier
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/these-common-toxins-impact-liver-function-plus-how-to-detox-them
daily detox+

Supports daily detoxification*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
daily detox+

Your article and new folder have been saved!