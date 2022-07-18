You’ve likely heard it once or twice before: Your body’s fight or flight response is necessary for your survival, but in our modern society, it gets activated way too often. “We get alerted so easily, whether it be somebody leaving a comment you don't like on your Instagram or somebody cutting you off on the freeway,” says Vuu. “You're telling your body there's a saber-toothed tiger behind you, and if you think that there's a saber-toothed tiger behind you the majority of your day, you're going to increase inflammatory markers.”

There isn’t one way to magically eliminate your stress (these tips can help you get started, if you need some inspiration), but Vuu recommends finding the stress-relieving strategies that work best for you. You might even want to invest in a tracker that measures your heart rate variability, which is a metric that reflects your stress levels. “Heart rate variability is a marker for a parasympathetic state,” says Vuu. “The greater variance you have in your heart rate variability, the more connected you are to your parasympathetic [nervous system, and we want that because parasympathetic is really a state of healing.”

I use my Whoop to track my HRV, but whatever wearable you choose (if any), make sure you don’t stress yourself out trying to reach a specific number. “That ultimately defeats the purpose if you're getting more stressed by looking at your numbers,” says Vuu.