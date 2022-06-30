3 Health Benefits Of Cold Showers + How To Do It Correctly 

What if we told you that you could supercharge your health with a three-minute shower hack? According to Mark Harper, M.D., Ph.D., consultant anesthetist at Sussex University Hospitals, cold therapy expert, and author of Chill: The Cold Water Swim Cure, it’s totally possible. In fact, he has dedicated his work to discovering therapeutic uses of cold-water adaptation and open-water swimming—and his research on cold plunges and well-being is quite astounding.

Harper is partial to an ocean dip, he tells us on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, but before you dive head-first into icy open waters, it helps to start out small—like, say, with cold showers. It turns out, you can reap many of the same benefits, and it only takes a few minutes. Allow Harper to gush about the benefits of cold therapy below, and find his tips to get started today.