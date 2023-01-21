Cells use glucose (aka from blood sugar) to make energy to carry out their functions throughout the body. Glucose is especially important in the brain, where blood sugar is in high demand, as it's used to produce neurotransmitters that enable the central nervous system to communicate with the rest of the body.

But it's not only cognitive functions that require adequate amounts of glucose—healthy blood sugar levels have an impact on mood regulation, energy, sleep, metabolic health, and more. The key to healthy blood sugar, or glycemia, is maintaining balanced levels—we need sufficient blood glucose to help our cells and organ systems carry out their daily activities, but too much blood sugar and suboptimal insulin sensitivity can result in health concerns.