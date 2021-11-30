For this study, researchers set out to investigate how sleep duration, timing, and quality can affect people's blood sugar fluctuations.

To do so, they pooled nearly 1,000 healthy adults for a two-week study. Over the course of the two weeks, participants wore movement-tracking devices that measured their sleep quality and glucose-monitoring devices that recorded their blood sugar after eating a standardized breakfast each morning.

The change in blood glucose levels after eating a meal is known as "postprandial glycemic control." Maintaining better postprandial glycemic control is a sign of healthy blood sugar balance.