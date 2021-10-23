The past 20 months brought the importance of metabolic health to the forefront, as a key indicator of our health and immune resilience. As someone who has centered my life around promoting greater health, I'm always looking for opportunities to better understand my own metabolic health and fitness. That's why I jumped at the chance to try out Levels Health, a technology that enables users to track blood glucose levels, learn more about personal biometrics, and find ways to optimize metabolic health.

Apparently, I wasn’t the only person intrigued by this new company, considering Levels now has a waitlist of over 100,000 users. To me, this speaks to the larger trend of people leveraging data to help make better decisions around health and well-being (you can read more about our take on this wellness trend here).

As for my personal well-being choices, I eat nutritious foods, exercise moderately, and prioritize my sleep fitness as much as I can amid my roles as a co-CEO and a mother of two small children. I’m also somewhat of a "data minimalist" as it relates to health.

I’m sharing what my deep dive into Levels' metabolic health technology taught me, and the key insights that I will be incorporating into my health routine.